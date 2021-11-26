Galaxy S21 Ultra returns to its all-time low at $899 — This Black Friday deal may not last!

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is one of the best smartphones of 2021 — and one of the most expensive. Fortunately, to the rescue, we're seeing the Galaxy S21 Ultra return to its lowest price ever.

Currently, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for $899.99 at Amazon. That's $300 off its normal price of $1,200 and matches the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra's lowest price ever.

This is one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen and the best savings by far on a top-tier flagship.

Galaxy S21 Ultra Black Friday deal

At $300 off, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is back at its lowest price ever. It packs everything we love about the Galaxy S21 into a bigger body. It bumps you up to a 6.8-inch, 12GB of RAM, and a high capacity 5,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in this deal packs a 6.8-inch, (3200 x 1440) 120Hz AMOLED 2X display, Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Perfect for content creators the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G's 108MP rear wide camera lens and 40MP selfie lens lets you capture pro-grade quality images. Its 100X dual-lens zoom and up to 8K video @ 24fps, lets you shoot your next feature film right on your Galaxy phone.

In our review of the Galaxy S21 Ultra, we were impressed by its bright, 120Hz display, unmatched versatile quad-cameras, and excellent performance. Samsung's software support is second only to Google's with timely OS updates for three years and four years of security updates. We awarded the Galaxy S21 Ultra 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editor's Choice award.

