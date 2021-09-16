Galaxy Book Pro falls to new record low price of $825 in epic Samsung deal

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro offers everything you could ever want in a laptop. It's ultra-thin, lightweight, powerful and has an immersive AMOLED display.

Currently, Amazon offers the Galaxy Book Pro with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $825. That's $275 off its normal price of $1,100 and the lowest price we've ever seen for configuration. By comparison, it's $25 cheaper than Samsung's direct price.

In terms of laptop deals, this is one of the best we've spotted all year.

The thin and lightweight Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 20 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is solid choice if you're looking for powerful and reliable PC.

This configuration is suitable for heavy multasking and casual PC gaming.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook or Dell XPS alternative — perfect for power users and business pros. The laptop featured in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.

If you have more room in your budget, Amazon also offers the Galaxy Book Pro with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,052 ($248 off)

Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed the S Pen equipped Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit had a Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. In one test, we launched 25 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously while streaming videos and touching up photos. The Galaxy Pro 360 never wavered. We expect the performance of the laptop in this deal to be on par.

Weighing in at 2.3 pounds and 14 x 9 x 0.5 inches in dimensions, the Galaxy Book Pro is more portable than most 15-inch laptops. It's slimmer and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book Pro supplies you with a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port and USB 3.2 port. There's also a microSD card slot and headphone jack built-in.

At $275 off, the Galaxy Book Pro is a tremendous value if portability, speed and long battery life are important to you.