Forget the AirPods Max — Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 3rd Gen wireless headphones are now just $349

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 3rd generation wireless headphones are a cheaper AirPods Max alternative. These high-end luxury ear cans are currently on sale for an unbeatable price.

Right now, you can get the Beoplay H9 headphones for $349.98 at Best Buy. These usually retail for $500, so that's $150 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones. As far as headphone deals go, this is one of the best out there right now. Beoplay H9 headphones are available in Matte Black, Grey Mist, and Argilla Bright (Rose Gold). Amazon also has them on sale for $350 in Matte Black only.

Beoplay H9 3rd gen deal

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H9 3rd Gen Headphones: was $500 now $349.98 @ Best Buy

At $150 off, the B&O Beoplay H9 3rd generation over-ear headphones are at their lowest price yet. With a leather headband, comfy memory foam ear cushions and anodized aluminum discs, they look and feel luxurious. Besides enhanced, crystal clear sound, they feature Intuitive touch controls, active noise-cancellation, built-in mic, Google Assistant, and up to 25 hours of playtime. Amazon also has them on sale for $350 in Matte Black only.View Deal

If you're looking for premium noise-cancelling headphones, B&O's Beoplay H9 are a solid choice.

Besides active noise-cancellation, they offer crystal-clear sound, intuitive touch controls, a built-in mic with Google Assistant, and up to 25 hours of battery life. Designed by Danish designer Jakob Wagner, they feature a leather headband, memory foam ear cushions, and anodized aluminum discs so they look and feel luxurious.

Although we didn't test these exact headphones, in our Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 Sport review, we liked their premium craftsmanship and authentic sound. We expect the build and sound quality of the Beoplay H9 headphones to be on par. For a personalized audio experience, you can use B&O's user-friendly dedicated Beoplay mobile app to access an adjustable EQ and presets.

With a weight of 10 ounces, Beoplay H9 headphones are lighter than the AirPods Max (13.6 ounces). By comparison, they're a little heavier than the Sony WH-1000XM4s (8.9 ounces), Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 (9 ounces).

So if you want the luxurious comfort and premium sound but can't afford to splurge on the $549 AirPods Max, the Beoplay H9 3rd Gen headphones are a solid pick.