Rare gaming laptop deal drops MSI Cyborg 15 with RTX 4060 to $899

The MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060 gaming laptop deal you've been waiting for is here. Currently, Best Buy offers the MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop for $899. Normally $1,099, it's now $200 below list and marks a new price low for this machine.

Finding an RTX 4060 laptop at such a cheap price is unheard of. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals you can get before Prime Day 2023.

MSI Cyborg 15 deal

MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060: $1,099 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the MSI Cyborg 15, the lowest price yet for this RTX 40 GPU laptop. This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This one of the best RTX 40 series laptop deals you can get.

MSI manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the MSI Cyborg 15 is a prime example. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD. Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated RAM supports DLSS 3 and ray tracing.

This configuration gives you plenty of oomph for gaming,video editing, content consumption and everyday tasks. The laptop's RAM is expandable up to 64GB if you want to upgrade your memory to get the most out of it.

While we didn't get to test it, we went hands-on with the MSI Cyborg 15 and was impressed by its unique, thin and lightweight design. It features an attractive translucent exterior that lets you see its internal mechanisms. MSI calls it a "Cyberpunk inspired design".

MSI Cyborg 15 reviews at Best Buy average 4.3 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers like the performance upgrade from the RTX 30 series and 144Hz display refresh rate for gaming and streaming. Some owners were disappointed about its limited ports and slots, so we recommend investing in a USB hub.

Now just under $900, the MSI Cyborg 15 is a budget-friendly choice if you're on the prowl for a new gaming laptop.