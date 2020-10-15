Early Black Friday deal knocks $360 off Surface Pro 7 w/ Keyboard

Black Friday is just over a month away and retailers are already gearing up for the holiday shopping rush. Best Buy's "Prep for the Holidays Event" offer the Surface Pro 7 for a Black Friday price.

As part of the sale, the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for $599 at Best Buy. Normally, this bundle retails for $959, so that's $360 off its regular price. To date, it's the lowest price tag we've ever see on this bundle. Even better, Best Buy is guaranteeing this Black Friday Price

It's also one of the best tablet deals we've seen in all of 2020.

Surface Pro 7 w/ keyboard: was $959 now $599 @ Best Buy

This configuration Surface Pro 7 features a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Even better, it includes a Type Cover keyboard (a $129 value). At $599, it's $360 off its normal price. View Deal

As a slate, it's one of the best tablets to buy if you're looking for an iPad Pro alternative. With the Surface Type Cover keyboard attached, it holds its own against some of today's best laptops.

The base model Surface Pro 7 packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB SSD.

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we liked the tablet's premium design and bright, vivid display. We gave the Surface Pro 7 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its speedy performance.

The Surface Pro 7 is nearly identical to the Surface Pro 6. Just about the only difference is that it has a new USB-C port on the side. Intel's latest 10th Gen Core i3 processor gives the Surface Pro 7 a notable performance boost over its predecessor.

In real-world testing, we enjoyed watching videos on the Surface Pro 7's 12.3-inch, 2736 x 1824-resolution PixelSense touch display. The panel was remarkably bright, detailed and fairly vivid.

At 0.3 inches thin and 1.7 pounds (2.4 pounds with the keyboard attached), the Surface Pro 7 is the same size as the Surface Pro 6. By comparison, it's a tad thicker and heavier than its industry rival, the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro (0.2 inches, 1.4 pounds).

The Surface Pro 7 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a USB-C port, and a magnetic Surface Connect charging port. Microsoft added a headphone jack and a microSD slot for your audio and extra storage needs.

If you want the best value 2-in-1 for yourself or someone else, the Surface Pro 7 is a solid pick at this price.

Best Buy's sales event ends Wednesday, October 28 at 11:59 p.m. CT/ 10:59 p.m. ET.