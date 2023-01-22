Dragon’s Dogma 2: Everything we know so far

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is a sequel that many thought would never come as it was 10 years before we got an official “It’s happening!” announcement from Capcom in 2022. The sequel to the beloved RPG is directed by Hideaki Itsuno (who worked on the original and Devil May Cry 5) and it is being built from the ground up in RE Engine.

We're expecting a completely different game from the one we played a decade ago, especially considering all of the implications of the original's narrative. I doubt we’re going to see a direct sequel, but there also has to be something more to it than repeating the cycle.

Here’s everything we know so far about Dragon’s Dogma 2, from the release date and story to the gameplay and PC requirements.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 doesn’t have a release date yet, but we imagine that you still have a long wait ahead. We haven’t seen a single thing apart from a title card, so it’s likely that Capcom is still early in production or that there’s nothing polished enough to showcase. The original Dragon’s Dogma was revealed in 2011 and launched the next year. However, we got a full trailer then, so if we had to guess, we probably won’t see Dragon’s Dogma 2 until 2024 or 2025.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will likely launch on PS5 , Xbox Series X and PC . The original saw a Nintendo Switch release, so that might be in the cards as well.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 story

I am hyped AF to find out what’s going on in Dragon’s Dogma 2. After all of the big reveals in the original game, there has to be something more we can do about the Arisen’s ultimate fate. SPOILERS AHEAD.

In the original, we defeated the Seneschal (god) and took their place, but we broke the cycle by killing ourselves. No cycle means no dragon, so the “Dragon” in Dragon’s Dogma is dead and gone. Or is it?

We don’t actually know what happens when there is no Seneschal present. There has to be something before the Seneschal. Who put the Seneschal into power? Was it a higher power? Maybe a Dragon? There are some big lore questions that can be answered in Dragon’s Dogma 2 about how the universe works.

We already know much of the lore, so I hope that we don't have to play a character that's in the dark about it all.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay

The gameplay in Dragon’s Dogma was hit and miss. For spellcasters, it was the worst — you couldn’t manually aim and were dependent on the unreliable lock-on feature. For melee classes, it was manageable, but it was tough to maneuver around — and the shield was not the best at doing its job. The archer classes were by far the best, providing access to a dodge roll and built-in aiming mechanics for the bow — something that should have been used for spellcasters.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 needs a full rework to make this game really shine in the face of modern gaming. Like the original, I’m imagining a current mash up of Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter gameplay — in the modern era, that sounds like a hell of a lot of fun. And for the sake of everyone’s patience, we need a mount! We had to literally walk everywhere in Dragon’s Dogma — I’m tired!

We would also love to see a true multiplayer and party system. In the original, you can summon pawns who can aid you in battle. These pawns are bots created by real players. Every player gets to create one pawn that sticks with you throughout your journey. However, it would be fun to see an actual co-op experience through this pawn system. For better or worse, pawns are a part of the lore in Dragon’s Dogma, so there might need to be some tinkering to keep to the current canon.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 PC requirements

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be running on the RE Engine, so it could look as detailed as Resident Evil Village or as artsy as Monster Hunter Rise . Let’s look at the current specs for Resident Evil Village to see what kind of laptop you might need.

The minimum specs for Resident Evil Village require you to have an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5-7500 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM GPU. The recommended specs include an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 8700 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 GPU.

Considering that the best cheap gaming laptops can run laps around those specs, you might be good for Dragon’s Dogma 2 with an RTX 3060 GPU.

Outlook

I wasn’t sure how I felt about Dragon’s Dogma when I first started playing it, but I quickly fell in love when I stopped getting my ass kicked by the basic bitch enemies. I’m excited to see what’s in store for us in Dragon’s Dogma 2. To me, gameplay happens to be secondary, especially after how intense and focused the story of the original was toward the end. I’m hoping we get to see more answers to universal questions, and some revamped gameplay. Stay tuned for more updates on Dragon’s Dogma 2 right here.