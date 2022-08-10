Did Google just tease the Pixel 7 announcement date?

Google just posted a tweet that could have leaked a potential announcement date for the Pixel 7.

Through a simple equation, the Twitter hype machine has been fired up into overdrive as many users have been figuring out what the solution means, with many pointing to a Pixel event date. But is it really that, or could it just be a random tweet? Let’s get into it.

Now, a quick heads up — this may sound a little conspiratorial. I may turn into Charlie questioning the existence of Pepe Silvia here, so do take this theory with a pinch of salt.

What do the numbers mean?

It all started with a pretty basic tweet from Google with an equation for people to solve.

We hear there are some math wizards on #TeamPixel 👀✨Hint: Check your calendar. pic.twitter.com/Z1BE9YLMW6August 9, 2022 See more

Following the PEMDAS order of operations and using the model numbers of each Pixel phone in the picture, the equation is 3 x 6 - 3 / 1/3 x 1.

After working it out (or following the hint based on when this tweet was posted), the answer is 9.

Looking back at previous Pixel events

Let’s tie this number to when previous Pixel phones were announced. A lot of people are claiming this means we’ll see the event happen on September 9, but there is one simple ground rule all tech companies follow: if you announce anything in September, it will be overshadowed by Apple and the iPhone.

Google has followed that rule pretty much every year and announced Pixel phones in October, so is this a hint to keep your calendar clear for October 9? Maybe.

An October 13 launch date was recently leaked along with an expected event date on October 6. So we now have two options for a keynote.

Outlook

Is this a tease or just a bit of engagement bait for the mathematicians out there? Time will tell.

(Image credit: Google)

The day does sort of line up with the leaked release date of the Pixel 7, so it could be possible. Or we could all be looking into a simple tweet a little too much.

Either way, it’s fair to say that we can expect to see the new Pixel in early October.