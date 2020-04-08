Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 4K laptop deal takes $300 off list price

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 is one of the best 4K laptops around. And if you're looking for a great value on a versatile PC, have we got a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 (2019) for $1,199 at Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,499, that's a whopping $300 off the listed price and the second lowest price we've observed for this laptop.

This is one of the best laptop deals currently available.

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 15.6" 2-in-1 4K Laptop (Black): was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 laptop offers fast performance and a gorgeous design with a clever hidden stylus slot. This model also has a 15.6-inch 4K touchscreen, Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD + Intel Optane memory and an Nvidia MX250 GPU.

Dell's Inspiron 15 7000 family of machines are among the best 2-in-1 laptops you can buy.

With it's sleek all-black design and stylus, it's basically a larger version of the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Black Edition. The magnetic stylus snaps into the holster and automatically twists so the buttons are always facing away from the hinge.

The Inspiron 15 7000 on sale packs a 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) touch display, Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and an MX250 GPU.

Although we didn't review this exact laptop, we tested the previous-gen Dell Inspiron 15 7000 which has the same Core i7-8565U CPU and 16GB of RAM hardware. We were impressed by its vibrant and crisp 4K display, premium aluminum chassis and flexible 2-in-1 design.

During our testing, the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 didn't flinch in our real-world performance testing. We streamed a 1080p YouTube video in full screen with 20 extra tabs open in the background and the laptop didn't slow down. We pushed it further by loading a few 1080p Twitch streams and two more full-HD videos and the Inspiron 15 7000 powered through.

As for connectivity, the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 has a decent variety including an HDMI, a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an SD card reader and a headphone jack.

If you want a sleek laptop with a crisp, vivid 4K display, the Inspiron 15 7000 2-in-1 is a solid choice. Artists and students especially will benefit from the laptop's stylus pen and flexible design.