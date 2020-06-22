Crash Bandicoot 4 trailer revealed — and it doesn't disappoint

After 22 long years, we're finally getting a sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3, and it is aptly named Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time.

The trailer and some gameplay were revealed at one of the Summer Game Fest events. Here's everything we saw:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time trailer

The gameplay trailer revealed that the classic third-person / side-scrolling platformer is back in action with a whole new design, seemingly remaining faithful to the original style of gameplay. However, you not only play as Crash but also Coco and even Neo Cortex.

The game takes place right after Crash Bandicoot 3, when Neo Cortex causes a rip through time and space, revealing a whole new multiverse of worlds. The bandicoots now have to hunt down "quantum masks" in order to basically fix the universe. A couple of the revealed masks are the Time mask (lets the player slow downtime) and the Gravity mask (lets the player flip the direction of gravity).

Cortex's gameplay is completely different than the bandicoots'. For example, he has a ray gun that can transform enemies into platforms, which he'll use to get through levels.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launches on October 2, stay tuned for our full review.