Acer's new Chromebook Plus laptops with Gemini AI are now available at Best Buy

Acer dropped two new premium Plus Chromebook laptops with built-in Google Gemini AI.

Announced Tuesday, you can now purchase the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 for $699 and the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE for $649 at Best Buy. Featuring Google AI baked-in and Adobe support, these advanced Chromebooks are built with creators and collaborators in mind.

Users can expect many improvements over the previous-gen Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Acer Chromebook 516 GE laptops. These Plus versions feature the latest Intel Core processors for twice the performance power and expanded PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage options.

If you're shopping around for a 2-in-1 laptop or budget-friendly gaming notebook, see what Acer's latest Chromebooks offer.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (2024)

(Image credit: Acer)

Portable and convertible, the $699 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is the perfect sidekick to take everywhere. Its design incorporates a 360-degree hinge for propping up in presentation mode and sharing your screen for collaborative projects.

In our hands-on Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 review, we liked its built-in AI functions, top-firing speaker, and bright, colorful display.

Whether taking online courses, video conferencing for work, or checking in with family, you'll always look and sound your best. Acer has outfitted the Chromebook Plus Spin 714 with a 1440p webcam and AI-powered audio and video enhancements.

The base model packs a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) 120Hz IPS touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 5 115U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel graphics, and 256GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. This configuration is ideal for day-to-day productivity, light photo or video editing, and content streaming.

If you want a laptop with a little more kick, you may choose up to an Intel Core 7 150U 10-core CPU, up to 16GB, and up to a 2TB SSD.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 2-in-1: $699 @ Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE (2024)

(Image credit: Acer)

Acer's new and improved $649 Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE takes cloud gaming to new heights. Beyond gamers, it's also an excellent option for college students, remote workers, and anyone looking for a sub-$700 personal computer.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE features a 16-inch WQXGA 2.5K (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel graphics, and 256GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, Its RGB anti-ghosting gaming keyboard has 4-zone backlight color modes.

It supports gaming up to 1600p resolution at 120fps via Nvidia GeForce NOW Ultimate's RTX 4080 servers. If you like playing AAA games at high refresh rates and are not opposed to doing so in the cloud, Acer's Chromebook Plus 516 GE is worth a look.