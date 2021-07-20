Trending

Buy AirPods Max at their lowest price ever — flex on your friends with cheap headphones

Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are now nearly $100 off

Right now at Best Buy, Apple’s AirPods Max headphones are available for their lowest ever price — down to just $455 with nearly $100 off!

As you'll find in our AirPods Max review, not only do they sound incredible, but they also offer a stylishly premium look in that classic Apple way. Show off your audiophile credentials to your new, upmarket headphones friends without paying full price.

Apple AirPods Max: was $550 now $455 @ Best Buy
With sublime design and superb sound, Apple’s premium over-ear headphones provide incredible spatial audio with plenty of detail, which remains undisturbed thanks to its amazing ANC capabilities.View Deal

How good are they? Well, they received a sky-high 4.5 out of 5 stars and our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award. The AirPods Max feature a powerful H1 chip, nine microphones for crystal clear call quality and noise cancellation, massive 40mm drivers, and a lot of sensors.

These cans also pack spatial audio — giving you the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience, which doesn’t lose detail thanks to the high fidelity audio quality. 

The 13.6-ounce weight means the AirPods Max are slightly heavier than competition like the Bose Noise-Cancelling 700 Headphones (9 ounces) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces), but they are built for ultimate comfort. In fact, thanks to the mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups, our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints.

So, if you want impeccable sound quality to boot, this is a great time to drop some cash on the discounted AirPods Max!

