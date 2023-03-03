Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just dropped to $279

Even at full price, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a cheaper alternative to the $400 Sony WH-1000XM5s. And for a limited time, you can snag these top-rated noise-blockers for less.

Right now, Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones are on sale for $279 (opens in new tab) at Amazon — in every flavor. Choose from black, midnight blue, eclipse grey, and white smoke colorways. That's $50 in savings, down from $329 and one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Best Buy has it for the same price.

Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones are among the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. These excellent noise blockers pack 45mm drivers, high-fidelity sound and up to 24 hours of battery life. Aware Mode lets you hear what's going on around you right through the headphones.

In our Bose QuietComfort 45 review, we praise their fantastic sound, excellent noise- cancellation and comfortable fit. We gave the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones a high rating of 4 out of 5 stars — backed by our Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are nearly identical to the previous-gen QuietComfort 35 II model. They retain the same plastic, over-ear design with plush synthetic leather memory foam ear cushions. Our reviewer wore them for an entire workday with no discomfort. In real-world tests, audio was clear and balanced as was call quality. In terms of noise-cancellation, the headphones did a great job at blocking ambient sound.

At 8.5 ounces and 7.3 x 3 x 6 inches dimensions-wise the Bose QC 45 weighs less than competing headphones. By comparison, the AirPods Pro Max (13.6 ounces, 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches) and Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces, 9.9 x 3 x 7.3 inches) are heavier.

Simply put, Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are a solid choice if you want the best noise cancelling ear cans money can buy.