Best TCL Super Bowl TV deals from $239

TCL Super Bowl TV deals slash up to 50% off select QLED and LED 4K Smart TVs. Renowned for excellent performance, picture and sound quality, TCL TVs are now more affordable than ever. Prices start from $239 for the 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV (opens in new tab) at Best Buy.

One standout deal is the TCL 5-Series 65" QLED 4K TV for just $499 (opens in new tab) at Best Buy. It normally costs $699, so that's $200 in savings and the lowest price ever for this TCL Roku TV. In fact, it's one of the best TV deals we've seen outside of the holidays. The TV in this deal features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD panel, Quantum dot technology, HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision and a picture enhancing AiPQ Engine.

What's more, Roku TV lets you access 300+ live TV channels for free . Stream award-winning Roku Originals, TV shows, hit movies, kids’ TV, and more at no extra cost.

If you're looking for a colossal display for your Super Bowl LVIII watch party, here's a deal you might like. Amazon offers the 85-inch TCL 4-Series LED 4K Roku TV for $999 (opens in new tab) ($1,000 off). That's an astonishing 50% off — its biggest discount yet!

If you're looking for an affordable big screen TV to watch the Big Game at home, don't miss today's TCL Super Bowl TV deals. See our favorite discounts below.

TCL Super Bowl TV deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 5-Series 65" QLED 4K TV: $699 $499 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on this TCL 5-Series 65" QLED 4K TV for the big game. QLED Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision enhances brightness and contrast. The TV's AiPQ Engine employs machine-learning to intelligently improve color and clarity for an unmatched viewing experience. Plus, Roku TV makes it easy to access your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console from one place.

(opens in new tab) TCL 6-Series 55" QLED 4K TV: $799 $599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on this 55-inch TCL 6-Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart TV. One of the best QLED TVs to buy, it features mini-LED technology for better contrast, brightness, and uniformity. QLED quantum-dot technology and HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vison further improves picture quality with better brightness and wider color volume. With Google TV, stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more from a user-friendly home screen. Hands-free voice control let's you turn on the stream your favorite movies, shows, and the big game with the phrase “Hey Google”.

(opens in new tab) TCL 4-Series 75" LED 4K Roku TV: $679 $478 @ PC Richards (opens in new tab)

Save $202 on the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 75" LED 4K TV. This Ultra HD TV delivers stunning 4K picture quality with enhanced clarity and detail for an immersive viewing experience. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. Moreover, Roku TV provides easy access to your favorite streaming channels, cable box, Blu-ray player, and gaming console. By comparison, it's $60 cheapr than Best Buy (opens in new tab)'s current price for the same model.