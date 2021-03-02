The best cheap laptop deals for March 2021

The best laptop deals available right now during this first week of March offer fantastic discounts on today's top notebook PCs. We're currently seeing respectable deal prices on various budget and premium laptops across all brands.

So if you're frugal and plan to buy a new laptop in the near future, luckily you don't have to spend a small fortune. If you're on a tight budget, our laptop deals roundup will help ease the strain off your wallet.

Generally speaking, retailers offer solid discounts on the industry's best notebook computers throughout the year. In fact, laptop manufacturers like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Microsoft often run sitewide sales on their inventory.

With so many laptop models and deals to choose from, we know buying a laptop can be overwhelming. If you're unsure which CPU, RAM, and GPU combination is right for, our handy laptop buying guide will eliminate the guesswork.

Whether you want the best price on a new productivity or gaming laptop, we've got you covered. From laptops under $500 to workstations and gaming laptops under $2,000, here are the best cheap laptop deals available right now.

Best laptop deals right now

Laptop Deals Under $500

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3i: was $330 now $280 @ Lenovo

At $50 off via coupon, "FLEX11DEAL", the Chromebook Flex 3i is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops for students. It packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) touchscreen, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32 of eMMC storage. This deal ends March 7.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $280 now $239 @ Amazon

Now $41 off, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an incredible value 2-in-1 device. You get a capable tablet with a detachable keyboard for use as a laptop — for an incredibly low price. Alongside its sleek design, this tablet delivers good performance and epic battery life. View Deal

HP Chromebook 14: was $249 now $229 @ Amazon

The HP Chromebook 14 is a good option, thanks to its sharp 14-inch 1080p display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. It packs a 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. That's all you need to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on.

View Deal

Asus Chromebook Flip C433: was $529 now $429 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Asus Chromebook Flip C434. As its name implies, its 360 degree flip and fold design offers laptop, audience, tabletop, presentation, and tablet modes. This convertible laptop packs a 14-inch 1080p display, Intel Core M3-8100Y dual-core, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. Its all-aluminum chassis makes it both lightweight and durable. View Deal

Laptop Deals Under $1,000

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7: was $940 now $795 @ Lenovo

At $255 off via coupon, "IDEADEAL", this IdeaPad Slim 7 is a steal. It packs a 1.3-GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Additionally, its generous 14-hour battery life keeps you going all day long. View Deal

New Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: was $730 now $550 @ Dell

Save $130 on the new Dell Inspiron 15 5000 11th Gen Intel Core-powered laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and 256GB SSD. This deal ends March 4.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $1,050 now $750 @ Dell

Now $300 off at Dell, the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop to buy. This model on sale packs a 13.3- inch (1920 x 1080) Infinity Edge non-touch display, a 1.8-GHz Core i7-10510U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Acer Spin 5 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,000 now $800 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the Acer Spin 5 at Amazon. This convertible laptop packs a 13.3-inch (2256 x 1504) IPS touchscreen, a 1.1-GHz Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. What's more it comes with a nifty stylus for sketching and jotting down notes. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, the Galaxy Chromebook is $200 off at Best Buy. Packed with a gorgeous 4K display, Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, alongside the flexibility of a 2-in-1 hinge and built-in pen, this is a seriously premium Chromebook.View Deal

Laptop Deals under $2,000

Apple MacBook Pro M1 13": was $1,299 now $1,200 @ Amazon

This laptop deal takes $99 off the MacBook Pro with M1 chip. Besides a Apple's M1 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, an 8-core GPU, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 13" 2020: was $1,499 now $1,250 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is taking $249 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro. It has a 13-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, a 1.4-GHz Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 w/ Elite Suite 18 Software Bundle: was $1,599 now $1,199 @ Walmart

Now $400 off, this Editor's Choice Surface Laptop 3 with Elite Suite 18 Software Bundle is a great value. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch display, Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Elite Suite 18 includes Office Suite Pro, Photo Editor, PDF Editor, and PCmover Pro. View Deal