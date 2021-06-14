Best Buy's 'The Bigger Deal' savings event takes on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Best Buy's "The Bigger Deal" savings event takes on Amazon's upcoming June 21 Prime Day deals extravaganza. From now until June 22, Best Buy is slashing prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, tablets, and more.

One standout deal in Best Buy's savings event offers the excellent HP Omen 15 with RTX 3070 GPU for $1,599.99. Usually, you'd expect to shell out $1,800 for this gaming laptop, so that's $200 off its normal price. If you're looking for a powerful gaming rig, it's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Best Buy savings event deals

HP Omen 15 with RTX 3070 GPU: was $1,800 now $1,600 @ Best Buy

You can save $200 on the 2021 HP Omen 15 (15-ek1013dx) at Best Buy right now. This latest HP Omen 15 packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 3070 GPU, and 512GB SSD. This deal ends June 20, stock permitting.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 with RTX 2060 GPU: was $1,550 now $1,300 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 is currently $250 off in Best Buy's "The Bigger Deal" savings event. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (3840 x 2160), 240Hz 3ms IPS display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 graphics, and a 1TB SSD. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a 4K gaming laptop with good performance. This deal ends on June 20.

HP manufacturers some of the industry's best laptops out there and the HP Omen 15 is a testament to that. Specs-wise, the gaming laptop in this deal features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300Hz display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 3070 GPU, and 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact configuration, we reviewed the HP Omen 15 with RTX 2070. We were impressed by its solid audio and excellent video rendering. We gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for its powerful overall performance.

In terms of design, the latest HP Omen 15 is one attractive-looking machine. It has a smooth plastic lid accented with a beautiful turquoise-blue diamond. HP's signature Omen logo is subtly embossed underneath the graphic. The laptop's premium aluminum finish interior reveals an island-style four-zone lighting RGB keyboard.

With a weight of 5.4 pounds and measuring 4.1 x 9.4 x 0.9 inches, the HP Omen 15 is on par with competing competitors. It weighs nearly the same as the Alienware m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.8 inches) and Asus ROG Strix G15 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.8 x 1 inches).

Now $200 off, the HP Omen 15 is a more affordable option if RTX 30 GPU power is important to you.

As an alternative, Best Buy also offers the Asus ROG Zephyrus M15 with RTX 2060 GPU for just under $1,300 ($250 off).

Prime Day 2021 occurs from June 21 to June 22, which means Best Buy's big sale will run alongside Amazon's. So if you're Father's Day gift shopping and can't afford to wait for Prime Day, you'll want to see what Best Buy has to offer.

Best Buy's "The Bigger Deal Sale" ends June 22.