Best Buy 3-Day Father's Day sale: Up to $500 off laptops, tablets and more

Best Buy's 3-Day Father's Day sale is dominating the weekend with fantastic sitewide savings. During the sale, save on must-have tech from laptops to big screen TVs.

For a limited time, save up to $500 on select laptops like the latest HP Spectre 2-in-1 and Surface Laptop 5 which are both on sale for $999. If you're looking for an iPad alternative, save $150 on the Surface Pro 9 and up to $150 on select Samsung tabletslike the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Best Buy also offers great deals on wearables with $200 off the Gamin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar and up to $70 off Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Google Pixel Watch.

Best Buy 3-Day Father's Day sale ends Sunday, June 18. See more top discounts below.

Best Buy 3-Day Father's Day sale deals

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1: $1,499 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $500 on the 2023 HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop (14-ef2013dx). Featuring a 360-degree hinge design, the lastest hardware and powerful quad speakers, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For fast boot ups and ample file storage, it houses a 512GB SSD.

Surface Laptop Go 2: $799 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the sleek and portable Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It features a vibrant 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touchscreen, improved HD camera and secure Windows Hello sign-in. It packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and supplies 256GB SSD. Boasting a premium design and great typing experience, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is a cheaper MacBook Air alternative.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This model packs a 13.5-inch (2,256 x 1504) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: $1,199 $849 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 during Best Buy's 3-Day Father's Day sale. This machine has a 15-inch, (2496 x 1664) touch screen, 2.2-GHz AMD Ryzen 7

4980U 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Vega 11 graphics and 256GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the 256GB model Microsoft Surface Pro 9. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, its speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and ample storage.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $379 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium smartwatch. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.

Google Pixel Watch LTE: $399 $329 @ Best Buy

Save $70 on the Goole Pixel Watch LTE — the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a sleek, comfortable design and offers 20 interchangeable band options. Freebies include 6 months of Fitbit Premium and 3 months of YouTube Music Premium.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: $899 $699 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar. Built for athletics and the outdoors, it features a 1.3-inch display and scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens. Gain performance insights and metrics that help you manage your exertion and build stamina. Optimize recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring of heart rate, respiration, stress, sleep and more.

Garmin Forerunner 45: $349 $129 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on this lightweight workout companion. This GPS running watch features a 42mm display, 7-day battery life and 50m water resistant rating. Plus, it packs all running-related features one needs into a sleek, lightweight smartwatch. It equips you with coach guidance, wrist based heart-rate tracking and built sports apps for cycling, treadmill running, elliptical, cardio, yoga and more.

Garmin Forerunner 245: $299 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS smartwatch. It features a 30mm display, up to 7 days of battery life and a water resistant rating of 50m. The Garmin Forerunner 245 tracks stats, crunches numbers and provides comprehensive performance info like running form, training and goals. It has wrist based heart rate tracking, daily suggested workouts and coach guidance. Built in sport apps for cycling, swimming, running, elliptical, stair-stepper and more help you stay on top of his fitness regimen.

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Galaxy Tab S8. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

65" Samsung Q80B QLED 4K TV: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume. This 4K (3840 x 2160) panel has a refresh rate at 120Hz for smooth, fluid playback. The TV's in-screen Full Array local dimming produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound. This TV works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Bixby, and SmartThings.