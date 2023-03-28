10 best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals — Jaw dropping savings on MacBooks, gaming laptops, and more

The Amazon Spring Sale (opens in new tab) is now on in the UK! Here are the 10 best laptop deals worth your hard-earned money.

At first, we expected this to just be a chance to save on new toothbrush heads and maybe pick up a Kindle — a diet Prime Day in a way. But we've been blindsided with some of the best deals we've ever seen across headphones, tablets, gaming, and (most important to this article), all kinds of laptops.

So rather than get lost in what is and isn’t actually a deal, we’ve picked out the real savings that you should consider buying!

Best Amazon Spring Sale laptop deals

M2 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch (base model): £2,149 £1,983 @ Amazon

We absolutely adore the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the base model is an incredible option for most creative pros. The 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU of the M2 Pro is able to outperform even the M1 Max in terms of intensive tasks, the 16GB of RAM is able to capably handle multitasking, and with 512GB of SSD storage, that’s enough room for most projects. Oh, and did we mention that beautiful design and expanded selection of I/O?

Asus Chromebook 14 CX1400CMA: £249 £169 @ Amazon

No frills. No gimmicks. Just a dirt cheap 14-inch Chromebook with enough under the hood for getting the essentials done. If you’re a student looking for an essay machine with binge watching credentials, or a casual user who is looking for something to nail the essentials, the FHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, and the Intel Celeron processor is capable of making this Chromebook zip along nicely.

M2 MacBook Air: £1,249 £1,119 @ Amazon

Save £130 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air in Midnight colorway. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: £1,799 £1,549 @ Amazon

The ultraportable gaming powerhouse that is the Zephyrus G14 is a fantastic option for those who wish to easily play on-the-go, and this deep price cut just eliminated what my main gripe was with it when I reviewed it last year. That 16:10 QHD display is gorgeously smooth — kept so silky by an AMD Ryzen 9-6900HS CPU, Radeon RX 6800S GPU, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Plus you can stuff it full of games on that 1TB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: £1,099 £919 @ Amazon

Right now, get £180 off the latest Surface Pro 9 — sporting a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 256GB SSD. This configuration makes the ultraportable 2-in-1 absolutely fly, and capable of handling some demanding tasks too, for those who’d want to quickly touch up an image in Photoshop (especially on that gorgeous 2880x1920-pixel touchscreen display).

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: £1,099 £699 @ Amazon

Yep you read that right — a massive £400 discount on the incredible Zenbook 14 OLED. The display, as you can probably guess by the “OLED” part, is jaw dropping (alongside that 90Hz refresh rate and capacitive touch). And everything moves swiftly along with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro: £999 £849 @ Amazon

A solid option for content creators and prosumers looking for a little extra GPU horsepower. This IdeaPad 5 Pro packs an RTX 3050 alongside a 4.5GHz AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pair that with the legendary ergonomics Lenovo is known for and a gorgeous 16-inch display, and this is a great choice.

Acer Aspire 5: £799 £699 @ Amazon

Another hit of a deal that chances are a lot of people are sleeping on. The Acer Aspire 5 may look like a relatively unassuming 15.6-inch laptop on first impressions. But look closer at those specs — QHD display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. For £699, that kind of list is a steal.

Asus ROG Strix G15 (RTX 3070 Ti): £1,649 £1,599 @ Amazon

Save £50 on the 2022 Asus ROG Strix Scar 15. This machine packs a 15.6-inch QHD 165Hz display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. Rounding out its hardware specs is a fast 512GB SSD for storage.