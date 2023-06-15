11 Best Amazon Prime Day worthy deals to shop now

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is predicted to take place in July, yet some of today's deals are particularly generous. The online retailer is known to offer Prime Day-like deals in the lead-up to the event and here's one you can grab early.

Currently, Amazon already has the new 15-inch Apple MacBook Air on sale for $1,199. It usually costs $1,299, so that's $100 off and a record price low for this just released Apple laptop. Not only is this one of the best MacBook deals of the season, it's also one of best pre-Prime Day deals you can get.

Apple's latest 15-inch MacBook Air adds a larger display option to Apple's family of ultrabooks. It features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-Core GPU, and 16-core neural engine. For quick boots ups, fast file transfers and storage, it houses a 256GB SSD. The 15-inch MacBook Air also has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Force Touch trackpad.

At $100 off, the MacBook Air 15 can be yours for the same price students pay at the Apple Education Store . It's worth considering if you don't want to wait for Prime Day to buy a MacBook.

If you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, you can get the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle for just $329 ($25). This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, keyboard case, and stylus pen. We doubt this just released Fire tablet will drop any lower during Prime Day.

These are just a couple of the best Prime Day worthy deals you can get now. See more of our best discounts below, many of which are at an all time low price.

Best Amazon Prime Day worthy deals

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 Amazon

Save $100 on th 15-inch MacBook Air M2. In our MacBook Air 15 review, It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Snag it now for an all-time low price.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2: $2,499 $2,249 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro, its lowest price ever on Amazon. This pro-grade notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle: $355 $329 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the Amazon Fire Max 11 Productivity Bundle and snag it for its lowest price to date. This bundle includes: the 64GB Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet, keyboard case, and stylus pen. This productivity tablet packs an 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and has a rated battery life of 14-hours. This particular tablet has no lockscreen ads.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9: $1,099 $999 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro which drops to an all-time low price at Amazon. It features an 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor and 128GB of storage. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

Apple iPad 9 (256GB): $479 $399 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 256GB model iPad. It features 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It also boasts an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Grab it now for just $10 shy of its all-time low price.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: $189 $144 @ Amazon

Now $45 off, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is just $5 shy of its all-time low price. One of the best e-readers to buy, it's IPX8 water resistant and features a 6.8-inch, matte display, 17 LED front lights, 3GB of storage, and wireless charging supports. It includes an optional free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (valued at $30).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: $699 $589 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Galaxy Tab S8. It features an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS LCD display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and massive 8,000mAH battery. By comparison, it's $10 cheaper than Samsung's current price and $60 shy of its record low price during the holidays.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 @ Amazon+ free $50 GC

Buy the Google Pixel 7a for $499 at Amazon and get a free $50 Amazon gift card. The Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch (1080 x 2400) 90Hz OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Snap photos and record up to 4K @ 60fps videos like a pro with the Pixel 7a's 64MP ultrawide main camera. Take selfies, group pics, stream videos up to 4K @ 30fps and video call friends and family on the 13MP ultrawide front camera.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $399 $348 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones, its biggest discount yet. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.

Apple Watch SE 2: $24 9 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 40mm smartwatch. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app. This is the lowest price we've seen for the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 and one of the best deals you can get before Prime Day.