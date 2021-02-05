Listen up! Grab Beats Solo Pro for $130 off in huge headphones deal

The Beats Solo Pro are up there as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy right now. That’s why we are beyond excited to share this deal with you, as they have tumbled back down to their lowest ever price.

At the moment, Best Buy has chopped $130 off — making these an absolute steal at just $169.99. And if you’re in the UK, you can save £130 too!

Beats Solo Pro deal

Beats Solo Pro: was $299.99 now $169.99 @ Best Buy

With $130 off the MSRP, the spec list shows just how much bang you’re getting for your buck. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system for a balanced, immersive tone and up to 22 hours of battery life.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro: was £269 now £139 @ AO.com

And if you’re reading this across the Atlantic, you’ve not been forgotten with this equally beasty deal. Get 130 quid off the Beats Solo Pro at AO (let’s go).View Deal

As you can read in Beats Solo Pro review, the headphones are an excellent pair of on-ear headphones that pump out a balanced, refined sound thanks to the 40mm drivers with advanced acoustics.

Plus, that big drop in your favourite song remains undisturbed thanks to effective noise cancellation, with the versatility of transition to be switched over to a transparency mode if you’re listening out for some kind of announcement.

Apple’s H1 chip means connecting to your iOS device is a cinch and the listening experience is seamless while maintaining a sky-high battery life of 22 hours. And you can find all of this stuffed into a lightweight construction at just 267g.

Put simply, if you want stellar audio quality in a nicely styled package, the Solo Pros are a good direction to head in.