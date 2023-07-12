Be quick! Apple Watch Series 8 is at its lowest price for Prime Day

Snag the Apple Watch Series 8 for its cheapest price yet

Prime Day is almost over, but the big deals aren't gone yet! The Apple Watch Series 8 is available at its lowest-ever price — starting from just $279.

In terms of Apple Watch deals, this is one of the best we've seen so far during Amazon's big sales event.

Apple's Watch Series 8 features GPS and an always-On Retina LTPO 396 x 484-pixel OLED display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. It has a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and emergency SOS. Plus, it's more durable than ever before. Waterproof to 50 meters, it's also crack-resistant and IP6X dust resistant. 

In our Apple Watch Series 8 review, we loved its gorgeous display, excellent UI and new stylish colors. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's addition of menstrual and ovulation tracking. The Apple Watch 8 is the Editor's Choice smartwatch with an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Size-wise, the Apple Watch Series 8 is identical to the Watch Series 7. The 41mm aluminum case model measures 1.6 x 1.5 x 0.4 inches and weighs 1.14 ounces. Just like the Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 includes heart rate tracking, blood-oxygen level tracking, and an ECG app. New to the Watch Series 8 are two temperature sensors for improved sleep tracking and cycle tracking.

So if you're looking for a wearable to help you achieve your fitness goals, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a solid option. 

