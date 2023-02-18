Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon — Everything we know so far

The last thing I imagined that we’d see from the Bayonetta franchise was a watercolor painting-like take on the voluptuous Umbra Witch’s formative years. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon looks like a cute little adventure game that experiments beyond the IP’s hack-and-slash roots.

For those that played Bayonetta 3, you’ll find that Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon looks rather familiar, as it is teased within the game. So while it may be a prequel, it is most likely designed for those that have played the previous games. Platinum Games return as the developers for this title.

Here’s everything we know so far about Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, from the release date and story to the gameplay and trailers.

While Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon got a surprise announcement at The Game Awards 2022 show, Nintendo unveiled that the release date is right around the corner. It is slated to launch on March 17, 2023.

The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch — and maybe some other future Nintendo console.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon story

We follow Bayonetta, or rather, Cereza in her younger years as a witch in training. Cereza carries a stuffed doll possessed by her first demonic compassion, Cheshire. Cereza and Cheshire venture into the mysterious forest of Avalon, with the former looking for a way to save her mother, and the latter looking for a way back home.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The duo will come up against faeries within this fairytale world, but that’s as much as we know about what we’ll actually be up against. A mysterious voice guides Cereza in the trailer, claiming that there’s a white wolf in the forest that can lead Cereza. And this voice also claims that they can provide the power to save Cereza’s mother. Seems sus.

I doubt that we’re going to get much more detail than we already have, considering the game launches relatively soon.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon gameplay

We don’t have a lot of details on the gameplay of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, but it seems to be more focused on exploration and puzzles as opposed to combat.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

However, there is combat. It almost looks like a beat-em-up or a more isometric version of a simple hack-and-slash game. You can use Cereza to cast spells on enemies while Cheshire will smack fools with their demonic strength.

At the very end of the trailer, we see Cereza feeding Cheshire some glowy snack, and I imagine there will be plenty of cute moments throughout the game that we can interact with. This game is not for the thirsty folks, so hydrate somewhere else. We are on a wholesome journey.

Unfortunately, adventure-puzzle games like this can feel clunky and slow, but I hope that’s not the case here. Although, I can’t imagine it taking very long to beat, considering that the Bayonetta games aren’t that long themselves. As long as the world or the combat are engaging, I’m sold.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon trailers

There’s only one trailer so far, but we have a pretty good sense about the game, the style of play, and the art style. It looks pretty adorable. We might get another trailer closer to the week of launch.

Outlook

Spin off games can be a hit or mess, especially if the developers try to do something new with the formula and gameplay. However, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon seems like a step in an interesting direction. I can’t tell if it’s right for the franchise yet, but it’s certainly unique and not what I was expecting. Adding a bit of wholesomeness to the Umbra Witch that is practically naked all the time would be nice.

The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is slated to launch on March 17, 2023, so stay tuned for our full review.