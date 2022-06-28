Back-to-school deals for teachers 2022

Summer savings and back-to-school deals for teachers are ramping up this week. And with Amazon's annual Prime Day on the horizon, educators will have plenty of options to save big this season.

Mobile tech plays a big role in teacher's lives from creating lesson plans to teaching online courses. Finding everything on your teacher's wish list on a budget doesn't have to be overwhelming if you know where to look.

Just like students, teachers often look to Prime Day to save on classroom tech essentials. That's the time of year when Amazon and other retailers unleash tons of deals on must have learning tools. And since Amazon extends select Prime Day savings to loyal customers teachers can benefit from having a Prime membership. If you're not a Prime member, use your edu email address to join here (opens in new tab). Prime Student costs $7.49 per month or $69 a year — that's half the cost of the standard Prime membership which is $14.99 monthly or $139 per year.

Teachers also get direct manufacturer education discounts on laptops, tablets and the accessories that go with them. For example, Apple's Education Store (opens in new tab) instantly knocks $100 off the M1 MacBook Air and new M2 MacBook Pro. And for a limited time is giving away free gift cards valued at up to $150 with your purchase of a MacBook or iPad.

If you want to beat the back-to-school rush and catch early savings, now is the time. Here's a sample of some of today's best back-to-school deals for teachers.

Back-to-school deals for teachers

(opens in new tab) Amazon Student Discounts: 6 month free trial (opens in new tab)

Prime Student is Amazon's affordable membership service for students costs just $7.49 a month, which is half the price of a standard Prime account. Students and teachers get all the perks of Prime like free same-day delivery, access to exclusive deals and discounts on Amazon Music and Video streaming services.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Free GC: was $999 now $899 @ Apple (opens in new tab)

The Apple Education Store is slashing $100 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1. Apple is sweetening this deal with a gift card up to $150. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal includes a free pair of AirPods with your purchase which makes it one of the best MacBook deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Apple M2 MacBook Pro: from $1,199 @ Apple Education Store (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Pro and get a gift card valued at up to $150 from Apple. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro: from $549 @ Apple Education Store (opens in new tab)

Teachers and faculty get instant savings at the Apple Education Store. For a limited time, Apple is throwing in a free gift card valued at up to $100. The base model iPad Pro deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Yoga Tab 11: was $319 now $199 @ Lenovo (opens in new tab)

Now $120 off via coupon, "TABS4SUMMER", the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is one of the best Android tablets around. Great for traveling and gaming, it packs a gorgeous 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) touch screen with 400 nits of brightness and JBL quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. The tablet is powered by a 2.05-GHz MediaTek Helio G90T 8-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and hosts 128GB of storage. Verified teachers get an extra 5% off with Lenovo's education discount program (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 Graphics Tablet: was $69 now $50 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $19 on the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 graphics tablet which lets teachers create and explain interactive content on their screen in real-time. Super-portable, it has a 10 x 6.25-inch work area and is just 0.31 inches thin. It ships with a battery-free stylus and has 8 shortcut keys. The 8192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity ensures control an accuracy. This portable online teaching tablet works with Windows, Mac OS X, Android and Chrome OS. It supports ibis Paint X, FlipaClip, Medibang, Autodesk Sketchbook, Zenbrush, Artrage, and more.

(opens in new tab) eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3 Pack): was $199 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This early access Prime Day deal for Prime members takes $40 off the eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System. It provides Wi-Fi coverage for homes up to 5,000 square feet and supports up to 75+ connected devices with speeds up to 500 Mbps.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Teacher Discounts: up to 10% off (opens in new tab)

Microsoft offers teachers a 10% discount on select products. Save on Surface laptops and accessories like the Surface Laptop Go, Surface Pro X, Surface Signature Type Covers, Surface Pen and more.