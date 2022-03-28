Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3080 falls to its lowest ever price — Daily Deals

How is it this cheap!?

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15
(Image credit: Future)

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 keeps getting cheaper and cheaper, and right now, the fully-loaded RTX 3080 model just hit its all time low.

It's pay day week and Laptops Direct is on a mad one with its MEGA20 discount code sale — cutting the price of so many laptops, tablets, and headphones. 

We've picked our favourites below, including an RTX 3050 gaming laptop and AirPods Pro, but do go take a look for yourself!

Not only that, but the Lenovo Yoga 7i ultraportable 2-in-1 is cheaper than ever and the outgoing 4th Gen iPad Air is getting a mighty tasty discount over at John Lewis.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,689 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,689 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,689, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. 

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £169 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 4th Generation: was £579 now £499 @ John Lewis

Apple iPad Air 4th Generation: was £579 now £499 @ John Lewis
Reduced to clear, this last gen Apple iPad Air has an incredible price-to-performance ratio for what you get. With Apple's speedy A14 Bionic chip, the iPad Air delivers excellent performance and good battery life. We gave the iPad Air an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

View Deal
Medion Deputy gaming laptop (RTX 3050): was £799 now £659 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Medion Deputy gaming laptop (RTX 3050): was £799 now £659 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
Need a cheap gaming laptop with enough power to handle most AAA titles in 2022? This is the system for you — packing an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (good for gaming and work), a gorgeous 144Hz 1080p display, a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was £899 now £499 @ Box.co.uk

Lenovo Yoga 7i: was £899 now £499 @ Box.co.uk
This specced out Lenovo Yoga 7i sports an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Evo Platform CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. Of course, the showpiece of any convertible is the screen, which this delivers on with a gorgeously vivid FHD LED touchscreen display.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 