Asus ROG Strix G18 and Scar 18 revealed: 18-inch gaming laptops with RTX 4090 power

Asus reveals its redesigned ROG Strix Scar and Strix G lineup of gaming laptops, including redesigned 16- and 18-inch machines packed with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 power.



Announced at CES 2023, the refreshed lineup of ROG Strix Scar and Strix G laptops don't only come with the latest specs from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, but they also feature a 16:10 display panel with up to QHD (2560 x 1600), 240Hz displays and a MUX Switch with Nvidia Advanced Optimus to optimize frame rates.



We're also getting updated ROG Strix G17 and ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptops with RTX 40 Series graphics and AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU power.



Clearly, Asus aims to impress with its range of "maxed out" gaming laptops, including its revamped Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and powerful Asus ROG Flow X13. They're some of the best gaming laptops of CES 2023 (so far), but for a closer look at Asus' 16- and 18-inch gaming laptop offerings, check them out below.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18 (2023)

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18 are the company's most powerful offering, with the former set to be available from the second quarter of 2023, with the latter on the first quarter of 2023. As for prices, the Scar 16 is priced from £3,299 with a RTX 4080 GPU and Intel i9-13980HX CPU, while the Scar 18 starts at £3,399 with an RTX 4090 and same CPU.



On paper, it's hard to imagine what these laptops can't handle. Both come equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory (TGP 150W, 175W with Dynamic Boost), up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2 x 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage.

(Image credit: Asus)

Display and form facto size are what set the ROG Strix Scar 16 and Scar 18 apart. For the Scar 16, expect a 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600), 240 Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, along with Dolby Vision and Pantone validation. However, there's also a mini-LED option available, offering 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage instead.



The Scar 18 offers a similar 18-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, but also has an 18-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 165Hz, 7ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC available.

(Image credit: Asus)

As for ports, both laptops are fitted with two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery, a Gigabit Ethernet slot, a HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack.



Other features include a backlit chiclet-style keyboard with per-key RGB, a touch-enabled NumberPad (only on the Scar 16), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, four speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi Res Audio, and a 90Wh battery.



As Asus states, the redesigned 16- and 18-inch Strix laptops allow for an all-new Intelligent Cooling suite, featuring ROG’s Tri-Fan technology. Plus, Asus has taken the full-width heatsink from the Flow X16 and enlarged it for the 2023 Strix Scar 16, Strix Scar 18, Strix G16, and Strix G18. This larger heatsink increases surface area for heat dissipation by up to 92.23% compared with 2022 models, and paired with the new full-surround vents, ensures next-level airflow for the powerful components inside.

Asus ROG Strix G16 and G18 (2023)

Asus is also giving the ROG Strix G series a similar revamp, with the Strix G16 and G18 set to be available from the second quarter of 2023. Prices for the G16 start at £1,499 with an RTX 4050 GPU and Intel i5-13450HX CPU, while the G18 kicks off from £1,799 with an RTX 4060 and AMD R9-7845HX. These are more affordably priced compared to their ROG Strix Scar siblings, but still pack some heat.



Both the ROG Strix G16 and G18 come with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory (TGP 150W, 175W with Dynamic Boost), up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage.

(Image credit: Asus)

Display-wise, you can also expect the same display options as the Rog Strix Scar 18 for both the G16 and G18. This includes a 16-inch/18-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC, but also has an 16-inch/18-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 165Hz, 7ms, 100% sRGB, IPS-level panel with G-SYNC available. However, the G18's QHD model comes with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage instead.



You're also getting the same ports the ROG Strix Scar 2023 laptops come with, expect the Ethernet port is only available on the RTX 4080 GPU models. Other than this, you can expect a 4-Zone and per-key RGB backlit Chiclet-style keyboard, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, four speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi Res Audio, and a 90Wh battery on the RTX 40 Series models (64Wh for RTX 3050 configuration).

(Image credit: Asus)

CES 2023 has seen a number of brands make the move to 16-inch and 18-inch laptops, and it will be interesting to see if these bigger machines become the norm over the trend of 14-inch laptops we've seen over the past few years. For all thing CES 2023, we've got you covered.