Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2023 gets major redesign — prepare for RTX 4090 power

Asus reveals its 2023 lineup of ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops for CES 2023, including a redesigned ROG Zephyrus M16 with 13th Gen Intel i9 and RTX 4090 power, all-new Zephyrus G14, and plenty more.



Set to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, Asus is launching a new ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16, ROG Zephyrus M16, and ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 — and each come packed with the latest internals from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia.



The new line of Zephyrus gaming laptops sport a host of new features, including ROG Nebula Display options on each model, including mini-LED powered Nebula HDR displays; 13th Gen Intel, AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processors, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs; and next-gen cooling.



Will Asus score another year of best gaming laptops? For a better look at each new-and-improved Zephyrus model, we've got you covered below.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

The refreshed Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is set to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, with prices starting at a pricey £3,299 (around $3,900). That's for the RTX 4080 configuration, meaning you can expect the RTX 4090 model to come at an even higher price.



Speaking of internals, the Zephyrus M16 is packed with power; expect up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory (TGP 120W, 145W with Dynamic Boost), up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage.

(Image credit: Asus)

As Asus states, this is an all-new Zephyrus M16 that's been redesigned for the ground up. The new chassis design allows for a larger, full-width heatsink into the machine paired with ROG’s Tri-Fan Technology, which routes air from three fans toward the heatsink for more efficient cooling. This allows the 2023 Zephyrus M16 to reach 20W higher than last year’s model.



It also sports a new mirror-polishing technique for a "luxurious finish," along with a claimed, finger-resistant Off Black color. What's more, the Zephyrus M16 is the second laptop to feature ROG’s AniMe Matrix Display. The 16-inch canvas of the M16 allows more room for animations, with thousands of precision-milled holes in the lid.

(Image credit: Asus)

The Zephyrus M16 also gets a Nebula HDR display, powered by a mini-LED backlight with individual zones that can brighten and dim individually. Expect up to 1100 nits of peak brightness on its 16-inch ROG Nebula HDR display, with QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz refresh rate, and a 3ms response time.



You're also getting a bundle of ports, including two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 support, one HDMI 2.1 port, a MicroSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack.



We're big fans of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022), so we have high hopes for Asus' reimagined model.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16

The popular Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is also getting an update, and we're also getting a ROG Zephyrus G16 instead of a G15. Expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023, the Zephyrus G14 is set to be priced from £1,899, while the Zephyrus G16 will start from £1,699. According to Asus, the G14's starting configuration includes an RTX 4060, while the G16 starts with an RTX 4050.

(Image credit: Asus)

Under the hood, the Zephyrus G14 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory (TGP 120W, 145W with Dynamic Boost), up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage.



As for the Zephyrus G16, you can expect up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 video memory (TGP 120W), up to 48GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage. Clearly, it seems the Zephyrus G14 gets more room for power, on paper.

(Image credit: Asus)

Display-wise, the G14 comes with a 14-inch ROG Nebula HDR mini-LED display with QHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. However, there's also an IPS panel available with the same specs, and an FHD+ (1920 x 1200) resolution panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage.



As for the G16, expect a 16-inch ROG Nebula Display IPS panel with QHD+ (2560 x 1600) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. There's also FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time.



You can expect the ports as on the Zephyrus M16, along with a one zone RGB, backlit chiclet-style keyboard, and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.



We're excited to see how the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 measure up with 2021's model, along with how the Zephyrus G16 holds up against its M16 sibling.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16

Last but not least, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is also getting a big update, and is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2023. With prices starting at £3,899 for the RTX 4080 configuration, expect this dual-display laptop to come with a hefty price tag.



With the high price comes a list of powerful specs: up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 video memory (TGP 165), up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2 x 4TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD for storage. More than enough power to get through multiple high-demanding tasks you throw at it.

(Image credit: Asus)

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16's display are also a highlight, boasting a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 240Hz, 3ms mini-LED panel with DCI-P3 100% coverage, Dolby Vision, and Pantone validated. There's also a IPS panel available with the same specs, but don't expect brightness or low-light screens to be as visible.



You're also getting the nifty second touch screen underneath as with previous models, which lifts when opening the laptop. Plus, there's an illuminated Chiclet keyboard with per-key RGB, two woofers and two tweeters for audio, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.



When it comes to ports, expect one USB-C 3.2 with Power Delivery, one USB-C 3.2, one USB-A 3.2, one HDMI 2.1, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a MicroSD card reader, and a handy 3.5mm audio jack.

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus' "maxed-out" lineup of Zephyrus gaming laptop aim to impress, and we'll be getting our hands on each model to test out their next-gen might. Stay tuned for those reviews, and in the meantime, check out all things CES 2023.