Where to buy the Asus ROG Ally — Pre-orders open now

The Asus ROG Ally is available for pre-order right now, and we love this little Steam Deck killer! Here is where you can buy one for yourself.

With its vastly improved display, awesome power (that AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme is a screamer,) and Windows 11 support (ensuring support for all of your game libraries) the Ally is a fantastic portable games machine — and at $699/£699, it’s certainly more affordable than we anticipated.

So much so, Laptop Mag's Editor-in-Chief Sherri L. Smith gave it our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award! If you’re sold on picking one up (or you’re getting some Steam Deck buyer’s remorse like me), here are all the places where you can pick one up.

Asus ROG Ally availability

Let’s answer the obvious question first: When can you buy the Asus ROG Ally? Technically, the answer is when the general sale begins on Tuesday, June 13. However, pre-orders are available starting right now.

Asus ROG Ally — Where to buy in the US?

In America, you can pre-order the Asus ROG Ally exclusively from Best Buy (opens in new tab) starting today. Deliveries are currently set for June 13.

Asus ROG Ally — Where to buy in the UK?

Meanwhile, in dear old Blighty it’s slightly different. Pre-orders are available right now from Asus’ own ROG shop (opens in new tab). If you miss out on the limited supply currently available, you can try again when Currys opens its pre-orders on Tuesday, May 16 (opens in new tab).