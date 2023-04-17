Asus ROG Ally could launch sooner than you think — are pre-orders about to open?

The ASUS ROG Ally is set to be the stiffest competition to date for Valve’s Steam Deck — an excellent gaming handheld that’s currently the top dog of x86 portables. Having been announced on April Fool’s Day, many presumed Asus’ handheld to be nothing more than a gag akin to the Razor Razor — it’s name is after all a homonym of “a lie.”



However, days later the ROG Ally would appear in the hands of a select number of tech influencers and be confirmed as a genuine upcoming product. Barely two weeks on from that confirmation and there’s reason to believe that Asus has another surprise up its sleeve when it comes to the ROG Ally. It may be set to hit store shelves much sooner than previously expected.

Previous murmurings about the expected release date for the ROG Ally ranged from a vague “over the next few months” to flimsy speculation pointing to October 2023. That being said, a recent tweet from the ROG Global Twitter account appears to have given more weight to rumors suggesting the Ally is set to release sooner rather than later.

The ROG Ally is set to release worldwide (and it may be sooner than you expect⏱)If you're in North America, sign up for notifications here👇https://t.co/ljc2GNN0UU#ROG #ROGALLY #playALLYourgames pic.twitter.com/G8i594xfyPApril 14, 2023 See more

While the tweet in question doesn’t set anything in stone, it does clearly point towards a ‘sooner-than-expected’ release and drives potential North American customers toward a Best Buy holding page. Here you can sign up to be notified when the ROG Ally becomes available for pre-order.

Outlook