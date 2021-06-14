Asus Chromebook Flip CM5 unveiled with Ryzen 5 CPU and 15-inch screen

Asus launched its newest Ryzen-powered Chromebook, the Flip CM5. The new CM5 comes outfitted with a 15.6-inch display, with Asus pushing the new CM5 as a cloud-based gamer that will cost just $499.99.

Although not a gaming laptop per se, the new Flip CM5 does offer support for Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. Sadly, it arrives with only a 60Hz screen and Radeon integrated graphics, so it's not a true gaming laptop.

(Image credit: Asus)

However, Asus did add some gaming flair to the unit with the WASD key outlined in bold orange, with Asus saying, "it lets users stand out while enjoying quick, intuitive gameplay in cloud-based games.” This will mark a first for Chromebooks which tend to be utilitarian in design. The Flip CM5 also features a Harmon Kardon-certified audio system and Wi-Fi stabilizer technology to help create a more immersive game experience for users.

The other notable specs of the CM5 are its 57Wh battery, which Asus claims provides up to 10 hours of battery life. The Flip CM5 can be configured with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Asus provides two CPU options, with users choosing between the Ryzen 5 3500C or the Ryzen 3 3250C, both coming with AMD Radeon integrated graphics. The all-aluminum chassis comes in a mineral grey with what Asus describes as an "obsidian velvet" texture.

That all being said, we do not know how the Asus Flip CM5 Chromebook performs while playing games; however, Chromebooks are known for being efficient Google document pushers that are lightweight, functional, with all-day battery life.