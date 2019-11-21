Apple's excellent 16-inch MacBook Pro is already $130 off

Black Friday has arrived a few days early. You can now get the new Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro from Amazon for $130 off.

The biggest selling point is the new Magic Keyboard, which ditches Apple's Butterfly keyboard for scissor switches, resulting in a much more comfortable typing experience. But there's also plenty of power under the hood.

MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019): was $2,399 now $2,268

With a larger display and a comfortable, more reliable keyboard, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the Apple laptop we've been wanting for years. Incredibly fast performance, long battery life and power speakers are just the icings on the cake. View Deal

This silver 16-inch MacBook Pro model Amazon is selling comes with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for $2,268.

This might not seem like an amazing deal, but we were surprised to find any savings on the 16-inch MacBook Pro; Apple laptops rarely go on sale, not to mention ones that are less than a month old.

This laptop really impressed in our 16-inch MacBook Pro review. In addition to a fantastic keyboard, you get fast performance, powerful AMD Radeon 5300M graphics and up to 11 hours of battery life. There's also slim bezels surrounding a gorgeous Retina display and a powerful six-speaker audio system.

Other highlights include studio-quality microphones and a dedicated Touch ID for logging into the system, using Apple Pay and downloading apps from the App Store.

We're not sure how long this sale will stick around, or if a better deal will be available on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so you might not want to wait.