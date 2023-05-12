Apple's AirPods Max land on lowest price of the year at Amazon — save $100

Pick up the AirPods Max for their lowest price ever

Apple's AirPods Max just got a hefty discount ahead of this month's anticipated Memorial Day savings events. We recommend you make haste to snag this amazing deal on Apple's wildly popular over-ear noise-cancelling headphones.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Max for $449 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. These stylish headphones typically fetch $549, so that's $100 in savings. This is the lowest price we've seen the AirPod Max drop to at Amazon this year. That said, it's one of the best headphone deals of the season. 

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $100 on Apple's fantastic AirPods Max headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. 

Apple's AirPods Max are among our top picks for best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers and tons of sensors. The AirPods Max feature Spatial Audio which provides an immersive listening experience. This state-of-the-art audio technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape.

In our AirPods Max review, we praise the headphones' gorgeous design, great sound quality and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars, backed by our Editor's Choice cosign. During testing, our reviewer used the AirPods Max to listen to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name) his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides. 

Apple engineers thoughtfully designed the AirPods Max to be minimalist, chic and comfortable. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry. 

With a weight of 13.6 ounces and measuring 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Canceling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and Sony WH-1000XM5 (8.8 ounces).

The AirPods Max are rarely discounted this much, so don't hesitate too long. 

