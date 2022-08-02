Apple Watch Series 7 returns to record low of $279 — don't miss it!

The Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best smartwatches around. And if you act fast, you can pick up Apple's wildly popular wearable for its best price yet.

Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $279 (opens in new tab). That's $120 off and the lowest price ever for Apple's flagship smartwatch. This is one of the best Apple deals of the summer.

If it sells out, Walmart (opens in new tab) has it for the same price.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $120 off, the Apple Watch Series 7 has never been cheaper. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a larger display and faster wireless charging over the Apple Watch Series 6. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the Apple Watch Series 7 is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we applaud its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We were also impressed by the smartwatch's big, bright display and stylish design. The Apple Watch Series 7 earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars from us and our Editor's Choice smartwatch.

Design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 7's rounded edges create a seamless blending of screen and watch for a sleek look. Apple engineers increased the overall size of the smartwatch to accommodate the larger display. And for maximum durability, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant than the Watch Series 6. Swim-proof up to 50 meters and IP6X dust resistant, the Apple Watch Series 7 allows for worry-free every day wear.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a solid buy if you want to add a new smartwatch to your gadget collection. As with all Apple deals, this one won