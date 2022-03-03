Apple Watch Series 7 falls to $349 just days before Apple's big event

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch for Apple users. It's a useful companion device for an iPhone, iPad or MacBook.

Right now, you can get the 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch Series 7 for $349 at Amazon. Typically $399, it's now $50 cheaper than usual. It's one of the biggest markdowns we've seen for Apple's best-selling wearable.

If you're on a smaller budget, the Apple Watch SE GPS/Cellular smartwatch is on sale for $299 ($30 off).

Apple Watch Series 7: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best wearables to buy. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we found its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface impressive. We also liked its large, bright display and stylish design. We gave the Apple Watch Series 7 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice smartwatch.

Over its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 7 has more rounded edges to create a seamless blending of screen and watch. A slight increase to the overall size of the watch facilitates the larger display. And what's more, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant. The Apple Watch Series 7 is swim-proof up to 50 meters and is now IP6X dust resistant.

Simply put, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the best smartwatch to buy. Apple deals often sell out fast, so be sure to jump on it while you still can.

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): was $429 now $379 @ Amazon

