Apple Watch Series 3 price drops to just $169 at Walmart

The Apple Watch Series 3 has been around the block for a while now, becoming the cheapest way to get yourself the best smartwatch for an iOS device. The MSRP of $199 is already a good price, but with $30 off, it's even better.

You better act fast, because, for a limited time over at Walmart, you can pick up a 38mm Series 3 for just $169.

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (Black): was $199, now $169 @ Walmart

Looking to upgrade your fitness setup, or just for a smartwatch that will look after you and ping you with the important stuff? The Series 3 Apple Watch is a seriously good (and cost-effective) way to go — sporting an improved display, altimeter, true water resistance, all-day battery life and a huge app ecosystem.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm (White): was $199 now $169 @ Walmart

Of course, if you want the bleeding edge of smartwatch innovation, Apple is already up to the Series 6. But if you can live without an always-on display, ECG and blood oxygen level monitoring apps (which I think most of you can), then keep reading, because the Series 3 is the low-key deal king of smartwatches.

Water resistance up to 50 meters means you can keep this on for long swimming stints, the gorgeous OLED retina display is great to look at, and the all-day battery life keeps things running all the way until you go to sleep.