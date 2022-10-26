Apple Watch saves life of woman battling domestic violence — here’s how

This past September, Apple launched several new iPhones alongside the latest series of Apple Watches. During the launch event, many noticed that Apple's overall theme seemed a bit morbid as the company seemed to be using scare tactics and calamity to sell its latest devices. However, sometimes scary things do happen, and in this case, when it did, Apple's Watch truly was a major part of saving a life.

A Seattle woman who was allegedly buried alive by her estranged husband was able to use her Apple Watch to call for help, saving her life. According to reports, the woman was able to use her Apple Watch to call 911 and send out an emergency notification when her abusive husband left her alone for a few moments in the middle of the violent attack.

Apple powered escape

In an NBC News report, the Washington state woman was allegedly beaten and buried after attempting to discuss finances and an impending divorce with the soon-to-be ex-husband when the attack began.

During the attack, the woman used her Apple Watch to call emergency services, and although she was gagged, she was able to scream for help. According to court documents, she told the police that her husband tried to harm her and when she was found by police, she still had duct tape wrapped around her neck, lower face, and ankles. Luckily she was able to escape and get to safety.

The husband was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree assault.

It's not the first time an Apple Watch has been credited with assisting in saving a life. However, this is the first time we've heard of it saving a life threatened by domestic violence. Luckily, even with her hands tied, she was able to access her Apple Watch and make the call that saved her life.

Apple Watch comes with an Emergency SOS feature designed to help people call for help when they might not have an iPhone handy or are unable to maneuver enough to use it. Users can trigger it by simply holding down the side button below the Digital Crown and then either sliding the Emergency Call slider on screen or continuing to depress the side button.

Another lifesaving feature, Fall Detection, can automatically call for help when an Apple Watch wearer suffers a fall and is incapable of calling 911. The Apple Watch Series 8 added Crash Detection into the mix to inform emergency services if the user has been in a car accident even if they are left incapacitated.

If you find yourself a victim of domestic violence, please reach out for help and call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

Via iMore