Apple VR/AR headset gets seal of approval from Oculus founder

With Google I/O having come and gone, all eyes now turn toward Apple’s WWDC 2023 event. Slated to run from June 5 to June 9, Apple’s developer conference is expected to hold keynotes that reveal new MacBooks, new versions of popular Apple operating systems, and the long-awaited announcement of Apple’s VR/AR headset . The latter of which has just gained the attention of a true VR VIP.

Palmer Luckey is, in his own words, a tech enthusiast, a writer, and a modder. However, he’s also the founder and designer of the Oculus Rift — and, in a recent tweet, he’s given the nod of approval to Apple’s long-rumored VR/AR headset that could go by the name of “Reality One,” or the “Reality Pro.”

It’s a real(ity) one

The tweet is brief, and it lacks any real details on whether or not Luckey himself has gotten any hands-on time with the device. However, when it comes to gaining the nod of approval from those in the industry, Luckey’s public praise of Apple’s soon-to-be-revealed headset is second to none.

The Apple headset is so good.May 14, 2023 See more

Luckey played a large role in bringing VR to mainstream audiences following his 2012 Kickstarter campaign for the Oculus Rift. The device was among the first to successfully revive the VR gaming market and it earnt high praise from industry alumni like Gabe Newell and John Carmack.

Oculus would eventually be sold to Facebook for $2 billion, however, Luckey is still recognized as one of the most prominent names in VR for his contributions — and just as he garnered praise from industry figureheads before him, Luckey is currently passing that praise onto Apple’s efforts.

Outlook

Apple’s VR/AR headset still has its skeptics though. In fact, from everything that’s so far been leaked about the supposed Reality One/Pro device so far, there doesn’t seem much to celebrate just yet. At the moment, a high price point, an unclear vision, staff grumblings from within the engineering team, and no real “killer app” focus seem to be among the primary concerns.

It could be said that Apple’s leap into the VR/AR market is mistimed and that the industry needs to bloom further before we see a potential re-invention of the space. However, VR adoption rates are currently falling short of expectations , and Apple’s future headset could be exactly what it needed to bring the mass adoption shot in the arm that VR is currently lacking.

We’ll have to wait for Apple’s WWDC 2023 to get official word on its mixed-reality headset’s capabilities and features, but until then keep your eyes on Laptop Mag for the latest information as it arrives.