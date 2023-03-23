Apple spring savings are in bloom with up to $200 off MacBook Pro M2

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 is one of the best laptops for power-users. This premium notebook PC can put a strain on your wallet but luckily Apple spring savings helps lessen the blow. Currently, Amazon has the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro M2 on sale for $1,149 (opens in new tab). It normally cost $1,299, so that's $150 off and $50 shy of its all-time low price.

By comparison, it undercuts B&H (opens in new tab)'s current price for the exact same laptop by $50. If you don't mind spending more, you can get the MacBook Pro 14 w/ M2 Pro Chip for $1,899 (opens in new tab) ($100 off) or MacBook Pro 16 with M2 Pro for $2,299 (opens in new tab) ($200 off).

These are among the best MacBook Pro deals available right now.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the M2 MacBook Pro 13. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board.

Apple's MacBook Pro M2 is one of the best laptops for video editing, photo editing and similar power-hungry tasks. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 256GB SSD. You can expect fluid multitasking and fast transcoding with this configuration.

In our Apple MacBook Pro M2 review, we loved the laptop's stellar productivity and gaming performance as well as its crazy-fast SSD. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. The MacBook Pro M2's Laptop Mag Battery Test made it our top pick for laptops with the best battery life. It endured 18 hours and 20 minutes of continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the MacBook Pro M2 an overall rating 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we launched 50 Google Chrome tabs, simultaneously running Tweetdeck, Slack, YouTube, Tidal, Gmail, Google Sheets, and Twitch. To no surprise, the MacBook Pro's powerful M2 chip kept it chugging along, lag free.

Back in our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the MacBook Pro M2 notched a high mark of 8,911. This beats the 4,215 premium laptop and its predecessor, the M1 MacBook Pro which scored 5,882. It also crushed the Dell XPS 13's score of 5,365 (Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU).

With a weight of 3 pounds and 0.6 inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 is on par with its industry rivals. It's slightly heavier than the Dell XPS 13 and Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325)’s (2.5 pounds, 11.9 x 8 x 0.5-inches).

If you want to gear up for the spring with a new laptop, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Pro M2.

More MacBook Pro M2 deals

(opens in new tab) Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the new 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. If it sells out, you can get it at B&H (opens in new tab) for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Apple 16" MacBook Pro M2: $2,499 $2,299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the new 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. This pro-grade notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.