Apple prepping 2.5 million MacBooks with Apple Silicon for early 2021 (report)

With the upcoming "One More Thing" event just a few days away, excitement is building for the possible unveiling of Apple's new in-house ARM-based MacBooks.

According to Notebookcheck, Apple is preparing for there to be sales of 2.5 million new devices featuring Apple's homegrown Apple Silicon ARM-based CPUs. These are huge numbers when you consider they equate to 20% of MacBook sales for all of 2019.

Further feeding the excitement is a report from Nikkei Asia in which sources are quoted saying Apple is "asking suppliers to produce 2.5 million MacBook laptops powered by its in-house designed CPU by early 2021" as they look to rapidly cut reliance on Intel chips.

Just after the recent Apple announcement of the One More Thing event, the often reliable leaker @L0vetodream tweeted the vague message “13 inch X 2.” Paired with previous rumors, this seems to suggest that we should expect two of the first Apple Silicon Macs to be 13-inch MacBooks.

It seems like Apple is fast-tracking the move away from Intel CPUs and fully embracing the in-house ARM-based Silicon it has been developing.