Apple Pencil 2 falls to $110 — save $22 on Apple Pencil 1

Apple Pencil lets you draw, sketch, color, and take notes on an iPad. And now, Apple Pencil's pixel-perfect precision can be yours for less.

Currently, the Apple Pencil 2 is on sale for $110 at Amazon. It normally retails for $129, so that's $18 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this iPad stylus and among today's best Apple accessory deals.

Amazon also offers the 1st generation Apple Pencil for $76 ($22 off).

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: was $129 now $110 @ Amazon

The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for iPads. It wirelessly pairs to Apple tablets and magnetically attaches for charging.

Apple Pencil 2 works with the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generation), and iPad mini (6th generation).

In our Apple Pencil review with the iPad Pro 12.9, we found it to be one of the best styli we've ever used. By design, the size and weight of the stark-white pencil are nicely balanced. Thanks to its pixel-perfect precision and tilt/pressure sensitivity, Apple Pencil is on par with the feel of using a real pencil. In real-world tests, its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well.

The Apple Pencil 2 is ideal for students, artists or designers who want to draw, write notes or mark up documents on the iPad.

Apple Pencil deals are rare, so don't hesitate to grab one now for a stellar price.