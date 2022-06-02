Apple MagSafe Battery Pack drops to rare deal price of $79

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is a must-have accessory for iPhone users. It gives your phone an extra boot in battery life when you need it most.

Amazon continues to offer the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99. Usually, it retails for $99, so that's $19 you're saving. Just $5 shy of it's all-time low price, it's one of the best Apple accessory deals we've seen in a while.

Best Buy has it on sale for the same price.

Save $20 on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This 1,460mAh capacity power pack attaches to your iPhone magnetically for automatic charging on the go. Portable and compact, it works with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. This deal is ends June 10.

Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack, as you might have guessed, affixes to your iPhone. magnetically. It features 1,460mAh of power and a Lightning connector. Strategically placed magnets keep it securely attached to your phone for safe wireless charging.

Although we didn't test it, satisfied Amazon customers rate the MagSafe Battery Pack rate it 4.3 out of 5 stars. Some of the features users love about the battery pack are its strong magnets and automatic on and off function.

You can also use it as a magnetic charging stand when you connect it to an iPhone Lightning Dock.

If you're looking for a means of charging your iPhone on the go or a functional Father's Day gift, the MagSafe Battery Pack is worth considering.

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack works with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 phones.