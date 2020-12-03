Apple MacBooks with M1: Want a high-end model? You'll have to wait 'til after Christmas

The Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1 chips may not arrive in time before Christmas — and depending on the configuration you order, some models will not be delivered until 2021.

Most custom configurations of M1-equipped MacBooks with upgraded storage and RAM were pushed to January 2021 delivery dates, according to Apple Insider. If you want a MacBook with an M1 chip to arrive before Christmas, you'll have to settle for a non-custom model.

Most custom MacBook M1 models won't be delivered 'til 2021

All standard, non-custom configurations of the M1-equipped MacBook Air and MacBook Pro will arrive in December. As of Dec. 3, the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with 256GB of storage will be delivered sometime between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. The 512GB MacBook Pro will be delivered within the same time frame.

The $1,249 MacBook Air with 512GB of storage will arrive in December, but not before Christmas — it has a delivery date of Dec. 28.

Custom M1-equipped MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models will also arrive after Christmas. The earliest delivery date is Dec. 28 while the latest is Jan. 27. For example, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro configured with an 8-Core CPU and GPU, 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage won't arrive until Jan. 27.

If you've been planning to gift someone a custom M1-equipped MacBook for Christmas, it won't arrive in time. Your best bet is to order one of the four standard, non-custom models (save for the 512GB MacBook Air) if you want it delivered before the national holiday.

The M1-equipped MacBooks are beastly machines — our review of the MacBook Air with the M1 chip gave us a taste of Apple Silicon's herculean power. Whether you receive your M1 MacBook in December or January, you'll surely be a satisfied customer.