Apple could launch its next 'affordable' 10-inch iPad this year

We may have a few more Apple products to look forward to in the near future, if TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's predictions are correct.

Apparently, Apple could be pumping another affordable 10.8-inch iPad later this year and then follow up with a second attack –– a new iPad mini (8.5~9.0 inches) in early 2021.

What we know about the new iPad and iPad mini

Kuo said that the latest models will "follow [the] iPhone SE's product strategy," which means they'll still be affordable but tote around Apple's fastest chips.

He didn't predict a price point for these models, but considering that the 10-inch iPad is currently $329, we can't imagine the new iPad would go over $350. Kuo has been reliable with making accurate predictions, including the new Apple iPhone SE.

The analyst also predicted that Apple would be launching augmented reality glasses called Apple Glasses in 2022. This is obviously a drop out of the affordable bandwagon, as Kuo states, "The lamination cost of Apple Glasses will be high because the lens requires multi-layer laminations to create innovative MR/AR user experience."

We'll have to wait and see if the analyst's predictions are correct, and it won't be too long before we do.