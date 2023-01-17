Apple could be announcing the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros TODAY — here's what you need to know

We could be seeing the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros today, as Apple looks set to make its first product announcement in just a few hours — according to Apple leaker Jon Prosser .

Resuming the “less is more” approach that Apple played with a little last year with its iPad announcement, this looks like it will be a website update with a press release in Apple newsroom, since no big event has been announced.

What is going on!?

(Image credit: Future)

I had gone through the necessary stages of grief over the past few days when the report dropped about the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros being delayed by a few months . But now, we’re talking about them being potentially announced today via press release!?

This is a huge potential incoming announcement, so let’s break down what has actually been claimed. The tweet from Jon prosser via Front Page Tech is a simple one:

keep an eye on apple’s newsroom tomorrow 😏- jonJanuary 16, 2023 See more

Now this could mean one of many things, but given the timeline that’s been established over the past few months of leaks and rumors, the general consensus surrounds three devices:

An M2 Mac Mini

A 14-inch MacBook Pro

A 16-inch MacBook Pro

No design changes are expected on any of these — just an internal refresh to M2 chipsets for a performance boost. To further heighten the likeliness of this, MacRumors has learned that Apple plans to hold press briefings later this week ahead of review embargoes lifting next week.

Outlook

One thing’s for sure, if this is true, we could be in for a big day of news ahead. The new MacBook Pros have been hotly anticipated for a while now. I even told you not to buy the current M1 laptops back in December, as a new one is just around the corner (and I look forward to sweet vindication for that big call).

But even if it's just a minor performance increase and jump in efficiency, I’m all in for what is easily one of the most anticipated laptops of the year. And it’s only January!