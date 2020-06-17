Apple bundles free AirPods with MacBook, iPad student discounts

Apple has a back to school deal that will surely be music to the ears of many students. For a limited time, save up to $200 on a new MacBook or iPad from Apple's Education Store, plus get a free pair of AirPods.

For instance, you can get the new base model MacBook Air for $899 ($100 off) and get a free pair of second-generation AirPods ($159 value). This deal saves you $259 and is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

If you want, you can upgrade to the $199 AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $40 ($159 off) or the $249 AirPods Pro for $90 ($159 off).

The following MacBooks and iPads are eligible for the free AirPods deal:

MacBook Air 2020 w/free AirPods: for $899 @ Apple Education Store

The new MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Apple's back to school sale takes $100 off and bundles it with free AirPods. View Deal

The new MacBook Air is the best laptop to buy for high school or college students.

Apple's 2020 MacBook Air features a new Magic Keyboard for a comfortable typing experience. In our MacBook Air 2020 review, we were impressed by its sleek design, great battery life and clicky Magic Keyboard.

The AirPods Pro earbuds make the perfect complement to any MacBook. As we detail in our AirPods Pro review, these earbuds are extremely comfortable, pair seamlessly to iDevice and offer decent noise cancellation.

We loved the AirPods Pro so much that we gave them our Editor's Choice award for their clear, balanced sound.

There's no telling when this deal will expire, however, like all Apple deals, we don't expect it to last too long. So if you're a student, parent or teacher, don't wait to take advantage of this deal.