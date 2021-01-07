Ditch the AirPods — Anker Soundcore Life P2 are just $36

AirPods are great, but the price tag is a little steep. So, if you’re on the lookout for a pair of truly wireless earbuds, this New Year's deal is a great choice.

Right now over at Newegg, you can buy a pair of Anker Soundcore Life P2 true wireless earbuds for just $35.99. Simply use the code MKTC88NF at checkout, to get $14 off the list price.

Anker Soundcore Life P2: was $49.99 now $35.99 @ Newegg

A cheap AirPods alternative that doesn’t sacrifice too much on quality. These IPX7 waterproof earbuds offer a 7-hour battery life with a charging case that extends it to 40 hours, a good soundstage powered by graphene drivers and dual beamforming mics, to ensure your voice is heard clearly.View Deal

At $36, it would be fair to fear the quality of these true wireless earbuds, but take it from us — these are worth it.

Graphene drivers with BassUp technology provide clear sound with depth, the one-step pairing makes connecting these to your phone a cinch, dual beamforming mics ensure you come in loud and clear, and the 40-hour playtime keeps you powered all day long.