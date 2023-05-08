MacBook Pro M2 Pro just hit lowest price ever on Amazon — save $250 now

Apple's M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 are dream laptops for power-users. If you were hoping for a price drop on Apple's latest premium laptops, we bring good news.

Right now, you can get the MacBook Pro 14 with M2 Pro Chip for $1,749 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $250 off its $1,999 list price and it's biggest discount yet. If you don't mind spending more, Amazon also offers the MacBook Pro 16 with M2 Pro for $2,249 (opens in new tab) ($250 off).

These are two of the best MacBook deals we've tracked this year, so far.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro deals

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14 M2: $1,999 $1,749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. Apple's new pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2: $2,499 $2,249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $250 on the new 2023 MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. This pro-grade notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512 SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port.

Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro is its best pro-grade MacBook release to date. This particular model on sale has a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

In our MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip review, we were floored by its impressive performance, 14+ hour battery life, and generous amount of ports. We also praise its vibrant, crisp display and outstanding speakers. We give the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our esteemed Editor's Choice award.

In Geekbench 5.4 overall performance tests, the 2023 MacBook with M2 Pro scored a high with 14,965. This beats the premium laptop average of 6,173 and scrapes competitors like the Asus ZenBook 14X (12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, 11,142), Dell XPS 13 Plus (Intel Core i7-1280P CPU, 10,621) and the Acer Swift 5 (Core i7-1260P CPU, 9,859).

Weighing in at 3.5 pounds, and 0.6-inches thin, the MacBook Pro M2 Pro is heavyweight, yet fairly portable. It's slightly heavier but just as thin as the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches), Dell XPS 13 Plus (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Acer Swift 5 (2.7 pounds, 0.6 inches). Connectivity-wise, the 2023 MacBook Pro 14 is outfitted with 3 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, headphone jack, and SDXC card reader.

As with all Apple deals, these likely won't last too long so grab it while you still can.