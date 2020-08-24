AirPods Pro sale drops Apple earbuds to lowest price ever

Labor Day is on the horizon and as summer comes to a close, the deals are heating up. Right now, you can snag our favorite Apple wireless earbuds for their lowest price to date.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $219. That's $30 off their $250 retail price and one of the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $219 @ Amazon

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now at their lowest price. View Deal

The Apple AirPods Pro are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones out there. They trump the standard AirPods in nearly every way.

They feature water-and-sweat resistance, hands-free voice control, and transparency mode.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their super comfortable design and seamless Apple device pairing. We gave the AirPods Pro our Editor's Choice stamp of approval for their clear, balanced sound and decent noise-cancellation.

One noticeable difference between the AirPods Pro and the standard AirPods is its larger housing. Their ergonomic design enhances wearing comfort and secures their fit.

In real-world testing, the AirPods Pro paired to our device effortlessly thanks to their built-in Apple H1 chip. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears on your iPhone.

As for the AirPods Pro battery life, Apple rates promises up to 4.5 hours of usage on a full charge. The included AirPods Pro charging case powers up the buds roughly five to six times in between charges.

So if you're in the market for a pair of comfortable earbuds for videoconferencing or private listening on your iPad or MacBook, the AirPods Pro is a solid buy.

Apple deals usually don't last too long, so don't hesitate to nab them now for a stellar price.