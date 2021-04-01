AirPods Pro return to $199 sale price — grab them while you can

Apple's next-gen AirPods Pro 2 may be in the works, however, the existing AirPods Pro are the best wireless earbuds to buy. And for a limited time, you can nab yourself or someone special a pair at a fantastic price.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Pro for $199 at Walmart. Usually, they retail for $249, so that's a $49 discount. This is one of the best deals on headphones we've seen this season. Amazon has them on back-order for the same price.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Wamart

Currently, $49 off, the AirPods Pro are the Editor's Choice for the best wireless earbuds to buy. We rate them 4 out of 5 stars for their decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and comfortable, sweat-resistant design. Amazon has them on backorder for the same price. View Deal

The AirPods Pro are among the audio industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They feature water-and-sweat resistance, hands-free Siri, and transparency mode. Apple rates the AirPods Pro as having up to 4.5 hours of battery life and the included charging case powers up the buds about five to six times between charges.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praised their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and the Editor's Choice award co-sign.

When it comes to design, the AirPods Pro earbuds have a larger housing than the standard AirPods. Thanks to their ergonomic shape, they're comfortable to wear and offer a secure fit. During real-world testing, the Apple H1 chip-driven AirPods Pro earbuds paired seamlessly with our device. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

The AirPods Pro are better than the standard AirPods in just about every way. They're the perfect earbuds for listening to music, watching movies, and videoconferencing on your iPad or Macbook.

Deals on AirPods are only as good as stock permits, so don't hesitate to nab yourself a pair while you can.