AirPods Pro drop to lowest price ever in rare sale

Apple's AirPods Pro earbuds rarely go on sale. So if you want to snag our favorite wireless earbuds for their best price yet, listen up.

For a limited time, AT&T has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $224. Normally priced at $250, that's $26 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $224 @ AT&T

With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro are among the best wireless earbuds around. Score them now for their best price yet.

Apple AirPods Pro feature active noise-cancellation, transparency mode, as well as sweat and water resistance.

In our AirPods Pro review, we were impressed by their extremely comfortable design and decent noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro an Editor's Choice award for their clear, balanced sound and seamless Bluetooth pairing.

In terms of design, the AirPods Pro has a larger housing than the AirPods. They also have an ergonomic shape that not only enhances comfort, it also keeps the earbuds in place.

In real-world testing, the Apple H1 chip inside the AirPods Pro allowed for effortless device pairing. To connect the earbuds, you simply open the AirPods Pro case and press Connect when a pop-up menu appears.

Apple promises up to 4.5 hours of battery life with the AirPods Pro. The accompanying charging case juices up the AirPods Pro five to six times before it needs recharging.

Overall, the AirPods Pros are better than the AirPods in almost every way. And if you need some cozy earbuds for videoconferencing or private listening on your laptop, the AirPods Pro earbuds are a solid choice.

Apple ships the AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case, a Lightning-to-USB-C cable and silicone ear tips in three sizes (small, medium and large).

This AirPods deal ends May 20.