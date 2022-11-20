AirPods Pro 2 drop to new price low of $199 in early Apple Black Friday deal

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation Black Friday deal you've been wishing for is here. Just days before Black Friday 2022, the AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price ever and one Black Friday Apple deal you don't have to wait for.

Usually, the AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249, so you're saving $50. We don't expect the price of these AirPods to be any cheaper on Black Friday. It's one of the best Black Friday headphones deals in town. If it sells out, Walmart has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro 2 feature a new H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Snag them now for their lowest price ever.

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro are a solid refresh of the 1st generation AirPods Pro. Powered by an upgraded H2 processor, they feature new touch controls, enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life.

Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles.

While there are some key differences, the 2nd generation AirPods Pro 2 retains many features and functions of the Airpods Pro. They feature adaptive EQ, touch controls, automatic switching, audio sharing and announced messages with Siri.

Enhanced Find My, “Hey Siri” voice-activated assistance, Live Listen, Lost Mode, are also on board.

In our AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods Pro specs comparison, you'll see the earbuds are identical in size and weight. At1.79 ounces and 1.78 x 0.85 x 2.39 inches, the AirPods Pro 2 wireless charging case is slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro's case (1.8 x 0.9 x 2.4 inches, 1.6 ounces).

