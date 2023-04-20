Acer introduces 6 new TravelMate business laptops for hybrid workers

Acer has unveiled a slew of new business laptops here to address the current work climate we find ourselves in — between work and home. Meet the TravelMate P2 14, P2 16, P4 14, P4 Spin 14, P4 16 and P6 14. Yes, those are indistinguishable, but we'll cut through them together.

Ready? Because this one is a doozy.

Acer TravelMate pricing and availability

All of the new TravelMates will be available in North America starting in June. Here are the price points that they'll start at:

Acer TravelMate P6 14 (TMP614-53): $1,249.99.

$1,249.99. Acer TravelMate P4 16 (TMP416-52) : $1,049.99.

: $1,049.99. Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (TMP414RN-53): $1,149.99.

$1,149.99. Acer TravelMate P4 14 (TMP414-53): $1,049.99.

$1,049.99. Acer TravelMate P2 16 (TMP216-51): $849.99.

$849.99. Acer TravelMate P2 14 (TMP214-55): $849.99.

Acer TravelMate P6 14

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 is the top tier version of the latest TravelMates due to its higher-res display, more expansive components (minus the GPU) and super light chassis.

This notebook can be outfitted with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 comes with two display options: a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, IPS panel, or a 2880 x 1800 OLED screen. This laptop comes in at a slim 12.2 x 8.8 x 0.67-0.73 inches and 2.4 pounds.

It's likely that because of the slimness and weight, Acer had to ditch its discrete GPU, which is a shame. An OLED display and an Nvidia GPU makes a killer combination.

The Acer TravelMate P6 14 is outfitted with a 65Wh battery, which isn't the best (the highest you can go with TSA approval is 99.9Wh).

Acer TravelMate P4 16, P4 Spin 14 and P4 14

The Acer TravelMate P4 16, P4 Spin 14 and P4 14 are the mid-tier TravelMates, which is perfect for those willing to spend a little extra for better specs, displays and security features like a privacy panel.

They all can be outfitted with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 64GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The Acer TravelMate P4 Spin 14 (touchscreen) and P4 16 are both outfitted with 1920 x 1200-pixel, 16:10 aspect ratio displays at 14 inches and 16 inches, respectively. Meanwhile, the P4 14 can be upgraded to a 2240 x 1400-pixel display.

The P4 14 comes in at 12.4 x 8.9 x 0.73 inches and 3.1 pounds, the P4 Spin 14 at 12.4 x 8.9 x 0.73 inches and 3.3 pounds, and the P4 16 at 13.9 x 9.8 x 0.73 inches and 3.5 pounds.

All the laptops are outfitted with 65Wh batteries, but since the 16-inch has a larger screen, and the P4 Spin 14 is touchscreen, the P4 14 is likely to have the longest battery life.

Acer TravelMate P2 14 and P2 16

The Acer TravelMate P2 14 and P2 16 are on the lower end of the spectrum of TravelMates, which mean they start at a more affordable price.

They both can be outfitted with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

The Acer TravelMate P2 14 and P2 16 are both outfitted with 1920 x 1200-pixel, 16:10 displays at 14 inches and 16 inches, respectively. The 14-inch comes in at 12.5 x 9.2 x 0.78-0.82 inches and 3.5 pounds, while the 16-inch weighs in at 15 x 10.1 x 0.78/0.89 inches and 4.1 pounds.

Both laptops are outfitted with 65Wh batteries, but since the 16-inch has a larger screen, it's likely to have a shorter battery life.